Noble Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 8.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $139.96. 1,247,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,574. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

