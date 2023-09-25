Noble Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 246,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,663. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.