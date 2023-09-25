Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $14.01 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,946. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average of $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

