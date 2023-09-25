Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $142,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 701,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

