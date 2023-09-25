Noble Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 483,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,117. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.