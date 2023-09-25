Noble Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.88. The company had a trading volume of 307,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

