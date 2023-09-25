Noble Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 176,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,486. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

