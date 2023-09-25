Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,536. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

