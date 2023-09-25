Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 336 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

SCHR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. 355,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,896. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

