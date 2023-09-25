Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 6,395 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,368,000 after purchasing an additional 276,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.69. 263,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,395. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

