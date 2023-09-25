Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 32.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,798,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 927,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NAT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.97. 444,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,760. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordic American Tankers

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.