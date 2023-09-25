O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

O-I Glass Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OI opened at $17.19 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

