Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 489 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $555.63. The company had a trading volume of 272,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

