Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 3,267 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of IWX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

