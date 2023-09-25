Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Shares of 2,597 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.53. The company had a trading volume of 201,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,637. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

