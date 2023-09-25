Oak Harvest Investment Services Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.14.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.71. The stock had a trading volume of 89,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

