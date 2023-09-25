Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.24. 120,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,242. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.64 and its 200-day moving average is $457.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.