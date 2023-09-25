Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.13. 980,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,673. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

