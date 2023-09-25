Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

