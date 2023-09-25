Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $889,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 599,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

