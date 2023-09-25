Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.98. 68,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,941. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $152.65 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,000 ($49.55) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.47) to GBX 4,440 ($55.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

