Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 376.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.