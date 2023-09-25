Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $731,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.68. 503,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,814. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.62 and its 200 day moving average is $298.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.35.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

