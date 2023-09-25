Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $552,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.57. 100,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

