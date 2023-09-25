Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 55,091 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,091 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.78. 431,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.17.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

