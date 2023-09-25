Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 554,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,896. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.