Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 148,923 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 238,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,152. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

