Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 1,777 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $825.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,759. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $795.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.