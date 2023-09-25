Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 22,330 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.65. 601,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,217. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.