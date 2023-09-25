Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.11%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.