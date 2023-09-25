Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,302,000 after buying an additional 839,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,311,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,416,000 after buying an additional 621,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,018,000 after buying an additional 152,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.44. 274,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

