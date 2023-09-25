Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Karen Phin Acquires 25,000 Shares

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Karen Phin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,250.00 ($31,774.19).

Karen Phin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Karen Phin bought 20,000 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,800.00 ($28,258.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

