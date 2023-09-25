On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. ON comprises approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ON by 197.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 285,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 1,590.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

ON stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.27. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

