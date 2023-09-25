One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $830.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $869.82 and a 200-day moving average of $770.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $342.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

