ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 4.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.70. 8,605,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,315. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

