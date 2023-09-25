ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Decreased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,399,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,785. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

