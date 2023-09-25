Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.31% of Oppenheimer worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $287,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 6,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $306.19 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oppenheimer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

