Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $82.50 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.12.

ORCL opened at $109.03 on Thursday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

