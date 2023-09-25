Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $17.40.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
