Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

