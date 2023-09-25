Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Down 16.7%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 296,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 163,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About Orex Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.