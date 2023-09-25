Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.07

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

