Pacific Wealth Management Invests $219,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Viasat comprises about 0.1% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Viasat Price Performance

Viasat stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.