Pacific Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Pacific Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

