Pacific Wealth Management Sells 1,525 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.99 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

