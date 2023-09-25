Pacific Wealth Management Sells 761 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

IEI stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

