Pacific Wealth Management Sells 761 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IEI stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Is How HSBC’s Crypto Collaboration Disrputs Banking
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- AI Boosts Duolingo As Company Posts First Profit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.