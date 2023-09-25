Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.47

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1559245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

