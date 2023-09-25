Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PARAP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.18. 81,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,091. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

About Paramount Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.47%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

