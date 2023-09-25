Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

