Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 113 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.60 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

