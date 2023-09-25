Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 851 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $45.50 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

